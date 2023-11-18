World Cup Final 2023: PM Modi, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles To Watch Match In Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the key personalities gracing the Ahmedabad stadium during the ICC Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia tomorrow. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the wake of the mega clash with the Defence ministry and Gujarat police joining hands to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will be also present in the stadium along with PM Modi to watch the Final.

Ministry of Defence said that the two leaders will also hold a bilateral meeting on defence cooperation on November 20 followed by the 2+2 Dialogue. The 2+2 dialogue will be co-chaired by Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar along with their Australian counterparts, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.

"India and Australia are pursuing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the visit of Minister Marles is expected to give further impetus to the collaboration as well as bilateral defence cooperation...The two countries are expected to discuss wide-ranging issues of mutual interest during the 2+2 dialogue and the bilateral Defence Ministers' meeting," said the Ministry Of Defence.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting yesterday and reviewed security, cleanliness, and traffic management-related arrangements. Gujarat police will be deploying around 6,000 personnel for security for the final at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to the official release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Surya Kiran acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will put up a dazzling air show before the match. The airshow is scheduled to be staged between 1.30 pm and 1.50 pm.

During the Innings break, the full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be treated to live performances by music composer Pritam and singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi. Earlier in March this year, Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese had watched final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.