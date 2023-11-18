trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689498
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

World Cup Final 2023: PM Modi, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles To Watch Match In Ahmedabad

Earlier in March this year, Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese had watched final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

World Cup Final 2023: PM Modi, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles To Watch Match In Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the key personalities gracing the Ahmedabad stadium during the ICC Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia tomorrow. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the wake of the mega clash with the Defence ministry and Gujarat police joining hands to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will be also present in the stadium along with PM Modi to watch the Final.

Ministry of Defence said that the two leaders will also hold a bilateral meeting on defence cooperation on November 20 followed by the 2+2 Dialogue. The 2+2 dialogue will be co-chaired by Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar along with their Australian counterparts, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong. 

"India and Australia are pursuing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the visit of Minister Marles is expected to give further impetus to the collaboration as well as bilateral defence cooperation...The two countries are expected to discuss wide-ranging issues of mutual interest during the 2+2 dialogue and the bilateral Defence Ministers' meeting," said the Ministry Of Defence.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting yesterday and reviewed security, cleanliness, and traffic management-related arrangements. Gujarat police will be deploying around 6,000 personnel for security for the final at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to the official release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Surya Kiran acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will put up a dazzling air show before the match. The airshow is scheduled to be staged between 1.30 pm and 1.50 pm.

During the Innings break, the full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be treated to live performances by music composer Pritam and singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi. Earlier in March this year, Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese had watched final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Shameful scandal' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market