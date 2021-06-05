World Environment Day: PM Modi to address event today, interact with farmers on ethanol, biogas use

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on Saturday (June 5) on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The PM will address the event jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change via video conferencing. He will interact with farmers and listen to their experiences of using ethanol and biogas.

The theme for this year’s event is 'promotion of biofuels for better environment'.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the PM wrote, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 5th June will take part in the World Environment Programme on the theme of `promotion of biofuels for better environment.` Would also interact with farmers to hear their experiences of using ethanol and biogas."

As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also release the 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025'.

The Government of India (GoI) is all set to release E-20 notification directing oil companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol with percentage of ethanol up to 20 from April 1, 2023; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15.

Further, he will launch a pilot project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune, and interact with farmers to gain insight on their firsthand experience, as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed BioGas Programmes, the PMO informed.

