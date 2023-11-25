World Hindu Congress Prefers ‘Hindu Dharma, Hindutva’ Over 'Hinduism'; Check Why

New Delhi: The World Hindu Congress (WHC) on Friday declared that it renounced the term Hinduism, arguing that it reflected an oppressive and discriminatory ideology. Instead, it adopted Hindutva and Hindu Dharma as the names for the “eternal” religion. The third WHC, which is being held here, passed a resolution stating that Hindutva was a more accurate term as it encompassed all that the word ‘Hindu’ signifies.

“The term “Hindu Dharma” has two words, ‘Hindu’ and ‘Dharma’. The word ‘Hindu’ is an unlimited word. It denotes all that is Sanatan or Eternal. And then there is Dharma, which means ‘That, which sustains’,” the resolution read. It said that Hinduism was a different term altogether because it had an “ism” suffix, which is a term defined as an oppressive and discriminatory attitude or belief.

"It is for such reasons that many of our elders preferred the term “Hindutva” over Hinduism as the former is a more precise term since it includes the spectrum of all that the word “Hindu” implies. We agree with them and should do the same,” the resolution read.

The resolution came in the backdrop of a controversy that erupted after DMK leaders made some provocative remarks about Sanatan Dharma at a symposium with the theme ‘Abolition of Sanatana’. The resolution said that Hindutva was not a complex word and simply meant Hindu-ness.

“Some people also use the alternative “Sanatan Dharma”, often shortened as “Sanatan”. Here the word “Sanatan” works as an adjective indicating Hindu Dharma’s eternal nature,” it said.

The resolution noted that many scholars and intellectuals portray Hindutva as the opposite of Hindu Dharma, out of ignorance.

“But most are anti-Hindutva because of their deep hatred and biases against Hindu Dharma. Many politicians driven by political agendas and personal prejudices have also joined that group, and are criticizing Sanatan Dharma, or Sanatan with increasing frequency and venom,” it added.

The WHC condemned such attacks and urged Hindus worldwide to unite to overcome those who are engaging in such bigotry and emerge victorious.

Earlier, in the opening session of the WHC, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said India will show the path of happiness and satisfaction to the world which is stumbling from experiments with materialism, communism and capitalism.

He appealed to Hindus across the world to reach out to each other and connect with the world together.

“We have to reach out, connect with every Hindu. And Hindus together will connect everybody in the world. As Hindus are connected in more numbers, the process of connecting with the world has also started,” Bhagwat said at the gathering of thinkers, activists, leaders, and entrepreneurs, from across the world.

The four-yearly event began with the blowing of the conch by Swami Vigyanananda, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation with delegates from over 60 countries participating in the three-day event.

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi Devi, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Milind Parande, WHC organising committee chair Susheel Saraff, Bharat Sevashram Sangh Working President Swami Purnatmanand, Hinduism Today-USA Publisher Satguru Bodhinatha Veylanswami among others were present at the event.