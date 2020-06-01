World Milk Day 2020: Know all about its significance and importance

World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1 with the aim to raise awareness about milk and its importance as a global food. United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation first commenced the day in the year 2001. This year the initiative completes its 20th year and that's why the theme is '20th Anniversary of World Milk Day.'

The day encourages the benefits of dairy products related to health and nutrition, effectiveness and attainability, and the passion of the sectors and commitment to feeding our communities.

The day holds great importance in India as in the last few years the country has become the largest producer of milk in the world with over 150 million tonnes of production and per capita availability of over 300 grams per day.

Milk and dairy are a major part of lives in India and Milk day gives them the opportunity to discuss various aspects of milk and dairy products which is a very common source of consumption in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah said, "Greetings on World Milk Day.The day recognizes the importance of milk as a global food, and celebrates the dairy sector.India being the largest milk producer in the world, dairying holds a special place in our rural economy. #WorldMilkDay.''

Greetings on World Milk Day. The day recognizes the importance of milk as a global food, and celebrates the dairy sector. India being the largest milk producer in the world, dairying holds a special place in our rural economy. #WorldMilkDay pic.twitter.com/yGI7IqudQv — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 1, 2020

However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no major events have been organised by the committee. The Global Dairy Platform has been asking the participants to talk about the benefits of dairy and along with highlighting the problems in accessing milk and dairy products in several parts of the world.