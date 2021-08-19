World Photography Day 2021: Most popular photography genres, what's your favourite?

New Delhi: Today is World Photography Day. It is observed every year on August 19. Over the last few decades, photography has evolved significantly. Digital photography has made the art much more fun and easier. With a wide range of camera equipment and high-end lenses available in the market, the photography business has become quite popular and a lot of youngsters are taking it up as a hobby or profession.

Some of the genres of photography are significantly more popular than others with a lot of craft, styles and variation making them so. On this World Photography Day, we take a look at some of the most popular photographic genres.

1. Landscape photography

(Credit: Pixabay)

Earth is a beautiful place and there are countless sceneries spread across the globe. From mountains to rivers to deserts, there is a lot of variety which draws the photographers towards them, making this one of the most popular areas of photography.

2. Food

(Credit: Pixabay)

Who doesn’t like food? Well, to take it a step further, who doesn’t like the pictures of food? Delicious delicacies spread beautifully on a pretty platter make for some of the most loved pictures.

3. Wildlife

(Credit: Pixabay)

Have you ever seen a giraffe? Aren’t they extraordinarily marvelous creatures? Well, there’s no dearth of options when it comes to the animal kingdom. There are after all countless species, isn’t so? And it is always nice to watch these amazing creatures in a picture.

4. Event

(Credit: Pixabay)

Be it a wedding or a birthday party or even a break up party, if that’s still a thing, event photography is probably the most useful of the lot. It helps people preserve their precious memories. An event photographer would never run out of gigs.

5. Fashion

(Credit: Pixabay)

This one helps us figure out what to wear, so one can surely imagine how important this is. From models walking down the ramp to those shooting for e-commerce websites, fashion photography is everywhere.

6. Photojournalism

(Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Last and perhaps the most important of all – photography for journalism. It is sad indeed what’s happening in Afghanistan right now. We would probably have never known what exactly is going on there. It is the brave journalists risking their lives to do their jobs that brings us the actual events on our smartphones. RIP Danish Siddiqui. This one’s for you, brother.

