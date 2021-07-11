World Population Day 2021: Increasing population is the root cause of major problems including inequality, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (July 11, 2021) said that the increasing population is the 'root cause' of major problems including inequality. On the occasion of World Population Day, Yogi Adityanath took to his official Twitter account and urged everyone to take a pledge to make ourselves and society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population.

बढ़ती हुई जनसंख्या समाज में व्याप्त असमानता समेत प्रमुख समस्याओं का मूल है। समुन्नत समाज की स्थापना के लिए जनसंख्या नियंत्रण प्राथमिक शर्त है। आइये, इस 'विश्व जनसंख्या दिवस' पर बढ़ती जनसंख्या से बढ़ती समस्याओं के प्रति स्वयं व समाज को जागरूक करने का प्रण लें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 11, 2021

His comments came on a day when Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, will announce a new population policy for 2021-2030 to incentivise people to help in population control.

The draft of the population control bill says that people having more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy.

The draft bill, for which suggestions have been invited from the public till July 19, also prohibits promotions in government jobs for such people, while offering incentives to those limiting their children to two.

The draft states that it is necessary to control and stabilise the population of the state for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution.

The bill also says that because of the state's 'limited ecological and economic resources at hand, it is necessary and urgent that the provision of the basic necessities of human life are accessible to all citizen'.

This is to be noted that if Uttar Pradesh were a country, its 240 million people would reportedly make it the world's fifth-most populous. India, on the other hand, is likely to overtake China as the world's most populous country by 2027.

