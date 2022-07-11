World Population Day 2022: July 11 marks World Population Day. It is observed to create awareness against the rising population and the importance to curb the population explosion across the world. It is important to control the growing population as the resources- both natural and manmade are limited on planet Earth and cannot accommodate so many people. This day is an initiative to spread awareness about the importance of population issues across the globe. The day is also observed to create awareness about social issues like child marriage, gender equality, human rights and the importance of family planning, which is the need of the hour in the current scenario.

World Population Day 2022: Theme for this year

The theme for World Population Day 2022 is ‘A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all”. The theme is chosen in view of the current population. According to data, the world population currently stands at 7.96 billion and it is expected to grow to nearly 8.5 billion in 2030.

According to the theme, there are about 8 billion people living on Earth today but not all of them have equal rights and opportunities. This is largely due to limited resources and more heads to entertain. Due to the fewer resources and uneven distribution of income, many people, who are financially or socially backward, face harassment, discrimination and violence on the basis of their sexual orientation, gender, ethnicity, class, religion, disability and country of origin.

As the population of the world continue to rise at a rapid pace, the issue of overpopulation has become more serious and discussed than ever. Emerging nations are now witnessing an increase in problems related to gender inequality and human rights violations.