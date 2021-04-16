World’s Most Powerful Passports: Find out how powerful or weak is your passport, full list here

New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and subsequent restrictions on travel overseas, when many countries are banning individuals from worst hit nations, the Henley Passport Index on Thursday (April 15) released its list of the most powerful passports.

The Henley Passport Index releases list which measures the world’s most travel-friendly passports. The index ranks the countries based on how strong their passport is.

Yes! You got it right not all passports are of equal status? Each country’s passport gives its citizens different freedom and different access.

Here are the 10 Best Passports 2021:

1. Japan (193 places)

2. Singapore (192)

3. Germany, South Korea (191)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (190)

5. Austria, Denmark (189)

6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (188)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (187)

8. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway (186)

9. Austria, Canada (185)

10. Hungary , Lithuania, Slovakia (183)

Here are the 10 Weakest Passports of 2021:

101. Kosovo, Libya (40)

102. North Korea (39)

103. Nepal (38)

104. Palestinian Territories (37)

105. Somalia (34)

106. Yemen (33)

107. Pakistan ( 32)

108. Syria (29)

109. Iraq (28)

110. Afghanistan (26)

This index ranks the passport as per their mobility score, the higher the score the better the passport and visa versa. Countries are ranked by the number of passports they accept visa-free or with visa on arrival.

Meanwhile, India stands at number 84 in the list, as the Indian citizens can visit Visa Free or Visa-on-Arrival in over 58 places.

See full list here:

