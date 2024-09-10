Dolly Chaiwala, originally named Sunil Patil and hailing from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has gained significant online fame for his distinctive tea-making style. Born in 1998 into a modest family, his journey from the streets of Nagpur to international acclaim is a real credit to his dedication and passion. Over the years, his vibrant personality and unique approach to tea crafting have earned him a loyal following of over four million on Instagram. Despite having limited formal education, Dolly's entrepreneurial spirit has thrived, driven by his love for brewing tea and connecting with his audience.

Dolly Chaiwala Networth

Dolly Chaiwala's net worth exceeds Rs. 10 lakh, a remarkable achievement considering the modest Rs. 7 price per cup of tea. With daily sales ranging from 350 to 500 cups, Dolly earns between Rs. 2,450 and Rs. 3,500 each day, showcasing his impressive success in the tea business.

Dolly Chaiwala Unexpected collab with Bill Gates

Dolly's rise to fame skyrocketed after an "unexpected collaboration" with Bill Gates, captured in a viral video. In the clip, Gates is seen admiring Dolly's charm and flair for crafting a simple yet delightful cup of tea, which quickly won over viewers worldwide.

'Dolly Ki Tapri Nagpur' Youtube channel

In addition to running his popular tea stall, Dolly Chaiwala from Nagpur also manages a thriving YouTube channel, 'Dolly Ki Tapri Nagpur,' boasting 1.46 million subscribers, along with an Instagram account with over 3 million followers. A content creator from Kuwait revealed that he contacted Dolly's manager to invite the viral sensation to Kuwait. Surprisingly, Dolly Chaiwala charges ₹5 lakhs for an appearance, along with a stay at a 4 or 5-star hotel during his visits.

World's richest beggar holds higher net worth

Although Bharat Jain, the world's wealthiest beggar, holds a higher net worth than Dolly Chaiwala. Bharat Jain, recognized as the wealthiest beggar in the world, is a familiar figure on the streets of Mumbai. Financial difficulties in his early life prevented him from receiving formal education, but he is now a family man with a wife, two sons, a brother, and his father.

World’s richest beggar net worth

Despite his humble start, Jain has amassed a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore. His monthly earnings from begging range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000. He also owns a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai valued at Rs 1.2 crore and two shops in Thane that bring in Rs 30,000 in monthly rent. Jain is frequently spotted begging at popular locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Azad Maidan.

While many struggle to make ends meet, Jain earns around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per day in just 10 to 12 hours, owing to people's generosity. Despite his substantial wealth, Jain continues to beg. His family, who live with him in a 1BHK duplex in Parel, encourage him to stop, but he persists. His children have received a convent education, and other family members manage a stationery shop, yet Jain remains committed to his chosen path.