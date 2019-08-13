World snubs Pakistan's needless plea against India's move to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status

Since the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government to end the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Pakistan has been making incessant attempts to corner New Delhi on the international platform. However, despite repeated attempts, Islamabad has failed to garner any support in this regard. Even the country's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has conceded that they would not get the support they expected from the United Nations Security Council.

Major world powers like the US and Russia have already refused to interfere on the issue. US President Donald Trump administration had categorically dismissed reports that New Delhi had kept Washington in the loop over decision to abrogate Article 370, saying there was no consultation between the two countries. The US also clarified that the mediation offer by President Trump was not on the table as India had rejected the same.

Reacting to the development, Russia has already backed the decision by New Delhi, saying abrogation of Article 370 is in accordance with the framework of the Indian Constitution. "We proceed from fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two union territories are carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India. We hope that the parties involved will not allow a new aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of the decisions," a statement released by Moscow had said.

UAE’s reaction to the development has also been in India’s favour. The Islamic country had referred to the development as an “internal matter” of India. UAE’s Ambassador to India had even said that the move by New Delhi might “help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of administration in the region”.

Other key states in the Middle East – Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey – have, however, given muted response to the development. Instead of backing Pakistan over the issue, they kept their response focused on exercise of restraint by both New Delhi and Islamabad.

Another major setback that came for Pakistan was from Poland, which chairs the United Nations Security Council. Instead of backing Pakistan, Poland called for “bilateral resolution” of the issue.

Pakistan's all-weather ally China has also refrained from being vocal against New Delhi on the issue.

Snubbed by the international community, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister on Monday told a press conference that “people in the Security Council aren't standing with flowers, any of the P5 members can be a hurdle. There shouldn't be any ambiguity on that, do not live in a fool's paradise”.