World Tourism Day: Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ today

On the occasion of World tourism day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ which is a four-day long event held in North Eastern Region.

Informing about the inauguration, Amit Shah said that North East people have always lived upto the principles of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava'.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Amit Shah said, ''On #WorldTourismDay, will inaugurate the ‘Destination North East 2020’ fest. Our sisters & brothers of the North East have lived upto the principles of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. They have shown the world how one can protect the environment while aspiring for prosperity & development.''

Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah will inaugurate 'Destination North East 2020', tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

The event is organised to showcase north east India’s various potentials like eco-tourism, culture, heritage, and business. The theme of the event this year is ‘The Emerging Delightful Destinations’.

The inauguration will take place via video-conference. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh will also take part in the event.

The ‘Destination North East-2020’ is organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region annually. The objective of the event is to celebrating and showcasing the culture of the north east region to other parts of the country in order to strengthen national integration, an official statement said.

The event, being organised on the day of World Tourism Day, attempts to bring focus to the emerging tourist destinations in the region.