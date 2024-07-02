World Vitiligo Day: Special Workshop Raises Awareness About Skin Disease



The Vitiligo Foundation of India organized its inaugural VFI CME & Workshop on the occasion of the World Vitiligo Day. At the event, dermatologists, researchers, and patients convened fostering a shared platform to exchange information and provide crucial support to individuals coping with the challenges of this stigmatized condition. Many senior dermatologists including Dr Munish Paul, Dr Kanika Sahni, Dr Madhulika Mhatre and Dr Deepti Ghia who share a common vision for the betterment of the lives of patients with vitiligo, came together to conduct this event.

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a disease that results in white patches on the skin and patients suffer from significant social stigma at the hands of society at large. This stigma is particularly prevalent in individuals of economically weaker sections and downtrodden individuals. There are many myths related to the disease and in many cultures, it is still confused with leprosy and considered contagious, whereas it is not really so.

1st VFI CME and workshop

The Vitiligo Foundation of India, today held its 1st CME and Workshop aimed at enhancing the understanding, treatment, and support for individuals affected by vitiligo. It was emphasized that the disease is not the same as leprosy and is not a contagious disease. An attempt was made to sensitize the audience to increase acceptance of vitiligo patients into society unlike the current discrimination that is faced by them, be it in their professional or personal lives.

The event was attended by more than 200 delegates from all over the country including Dr Venkatram Mysore, Dr Kanika Sahni, Additional Professor, Dermatology, AlIMS, New Delhi , Dr Madhulika Mhatre, Dr Munish Paul, Dr Deepti Ghia, Dr T Salim, Prof Davinder Parsad, and Prof Somesh Gupta (AlIMS, New Delhi), Prof Sujay Khandpur, from AlIMS, and Dr John Harris.