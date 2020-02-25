World witnesses US President Donald Trump - PM Narendra Modi bonhomie on Day 1; serious business scheduled for Day 2

US President Donald Trump's first-day visit to India concluded with him attending the events in Ahmedabad, and visiting Taj Mahal and finally landing in the national capital. President Trump landed in Ahmedabad at around 11.40 am where he was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport after which they went to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.

Donald Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with several other officials including both senior advisors at the White House. The US president and his wife went on a tour of Sabarmati Ashram with PM Modi where they also tried their hand at spinning the charkha. Trump thanked Modi for the visit and wrote, "To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi: Thank you for this wonderful visit!"

Shortly after his Sabarmati Ashram visit, Trump went to attend the grand event 'Namaste Trump' at Motera stadium where he raised several points about India-US ties and also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work.

PM Modi in his welcome speech at the 'Namaste Trump' events said '' The visit of President Trump to India with his family shows strong ties between India and US. I am happy that Ivanka Trump is in India again after two years; welcome to our country.'' He further said that India-US relations are no longer just another partnership but its a far greater and closer relationship. Relating India and US, Modi said, ''One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'.'' He also greeted First Lady Melania saying that her presence is an honour for India.

Trump who addressed the large mass at Motera stadium said, ''Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad. It is a great honour to be in India. After this day, India will hold a very special place in our hearts.''

Stressing on the Defence power of the country, Trump said, "We make the greatest weapons ever made: airplanes, missiles, rockets, ships. We make the best. And we're dealing now with India. But this includes advanced air defence systems and armed and unarmed aerial vehicles," he said.

Trump concluded his 27-minute speech saying, "We love you. We love you, India, very much."

After Ahmedabad, the entire US delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal. Trump and Melania were briefed on the historical significance of Taj Mahal and deeply touched by the aura of Taj Mahal. In the visitors book of Taj Mahal, Trump wrote, ''Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India.''

During Trump's departure from Agra, he was also handed over a large portrait of 'Taj Mahal by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Ivanka Trump daughter and advisor of Donald Trump was also impressed seeing the architectural beauty of Taj Mahal and said that the grandeur of the 17th century was "awe-inspiring".

Trump landed in Delhi at around 7 pm where he was welcomed at Delhi's the Palam airport by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a number of senior officials. After attending all the jam-packed event on his first day, Trump proceeded to ITC Maurya hotel which is his stay for the day.

The presidential suites at ITC Morya which in one of the poshest hotels in Delhi, Former US president Barack Obama also stayed in this hotel during his visit to India. Donald Trump's tour of India is one of the most.

On February 25, Trump and First Lady Melania will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after which they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Trump will leave India on Tuesday evening after attending the grand dinner programme which will be attended by more than 100 guests.

Leaders across the world are keeping an eye on Trump's two-day visit to India as the growing bonhomie between the US president and PM Modi has sent a clear message to the global community that Washington recognises New Delhi as an emerging superpower.