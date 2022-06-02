हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Osama bin Laden

'World's Best Engineer' Osama bin Laden's photo in Uttar Pradesh government office, employee suspended

Ravindra Prakash Gautam was the sub-divisional officer of The South Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (VVNL) in Uttar Pradesh. A picture of Laden flashed on the wall of his office. It reads, "The best junior engineer in the world." 

&#039;World&#039;s Best Engineer&#039; Osama bin Laden&#039;s photo in Uttar Pradesh government office, employee suspended

The picture of Osama bin Laden, the head of the world's terror al-Qaida militant group, hangs in the office of the government electricity distribution company in Uttar Pradesh. It reads, "Osama bin Laden, The best junior engineer in the world." As soon as the matter came out in the open, there was a lot of confusion. The concerned official of the company was suspended in a hurry to handle the situation. The photo is removed. Even after that, the official clarified, "Anyone can be anyone's role model." Ravindra Prakash Gautam was the sub-divisional officer of The South Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (VVNL) in Uttar Pradesh. A picture of Laden flashed on the wall of his office. It reads, "The best junior engineer in the world." The photo has gone viral on social media over the past few days. After that, there was a heated debate.

When the matter came to the notice of the company's top officials, they sat down. Suspended Ravindra Prakash Gautam. The photo was also removed. In this regard, Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "The managing director of the company has suspended Gautam. He also ordered an investigation into the entire case." The government official claims, "anyone can be my role model. Osama was the best engineer in the world. If one picture has been removed, I have more pictures."

Most of Bin Laden's life is shrouded in mystery. He received a degree in economics and business administration from King Aziz University in Saudi Arabia. However, multiple media outlets have claimed that Bin Laden also had a degree in civil engineering. He also holds a degree in public administration. He even claims to have enrolled in a special course at The University of Oxford.

