India tunnel

World's first electrified double-stack container tunnel underway in India

The Indian Railways is constructing the world's first electrified double-stack container tunnel near Haryana's Sohna. A double-stack container goods train will be able to run at a speed of more than 100 km from within this tunnel.

On Friday, two parts of the tunnel were added after a blast at the zero point of the tunnel. The Railways constructed the one-km long tunnel within a year.

The country's largest railway dream project dedicated freight corridor is rapidly completing despite the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic. In the first phase, two corridors are being built on the Eastern Corridor and the Western Corridor.

The 500-km track has already been laid on both the corridors, on which the goods train has started running, while another 500-km track is going to be ready by August.

According to the engineers of the dedicated freight corridor, it was a big challenge to build a tunnel for double rake between the Aravalli hills but it has been completed within a year.

