World's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute resumes Covishield export to COVAX

Serum Institute has resumed the export of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' after eight months of hiatus.

New Delhi: After eight months of hiatus, the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the world`s biggest vaccine maker, on Friday (November 26, 2021) said that it has resumed export of its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ to the COVAX facilities.

The vaccine maker further informed that the first consignment of Covishield has already left Pune.

COVAX is an international COVID-19 vaccine sharing platform where developed and medically equipped countries share vaccines to be exported to low- and middle-income countries.

 The development came after SII surpassed its original target to produce 1 billion Covishield doses by the end of the year. It has produced more than 1.25 billion doses so far.

SII said its supply of doses through COVAX was expected to increase substantially into the first quarter of 2022.

It will bring into production other vaccines under licence, including COVOVAX from U.S.-based Novavax, to boost its output.

Last month, Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said that his company is expecting to export 20-30 million Covishield doses to COVAX in November and an equal amount in December.

India in March put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca shot made by the family-run firm to inoculate its citizens during a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from Reuters)

