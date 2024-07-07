Worli Hit And Run: 'No One Will Do Anything', Says Pradip, Man Who Lost His Wife To Crash

Worli Hit And Run: A woman died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by a BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said. According to the media reports, the deceased woman's husband Pradip said, "The accident happened at 5.30 am, the car came from behind and rammed into the scooter. I fell on the left side, but my wife was dragged through the road," he said. "I have two children, what will I do? These are big people, nobody will do anything, we will suffer."

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control, the Worli police station official said.

"Kaveri Nakhwa fell on the road. Passersby alerted police about the incident. She was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Kaveri and her husband are fisherfolk and were on their way home from Sassoon Dock in Colaba," he said.

The driver of the car, Rajesh Shah, and one more occupant identified as Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat have been booked and detained, the Worli police station official said.