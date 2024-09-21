‘Worm’ Found In Cadbury Chocolate Of Youth Congress Leader In Pune; Company Reacts: WATCH

The issue of foreign objects in packaged foods has become a routine concern. Following reports of a human finger found in ice cream and a cockroach in an IRCTC meal, a user on X has now claimed to have discovered a "worm-like insect" in Cadbury chocolate. The report was shared by Akshay Jain, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Media Cell, on his social media handle.

Jain wrote, "Found a worm-like insect in my Cadbury Temptation Rum! I've been a loyal customer for years, but this is the worst experience ever. Highly disappointed @CadburyWorld please address this!" In a follow-up tweet, he added, "Very poor customer support! Worst experience ever."

Cadbury took cognizance of the matter and stated, "Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience."

Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) issued a request for additional information. The company further stated, "To enable us to address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing us with your full name, address, phone number and purchase details. To enable us to action your complaint we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd)."