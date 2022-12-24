'Worried about losing Uttar Pradesh': Akhilesh Yadav's taunt on Modi-Yogi meeting

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav today made a sarcastic remark on the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. CM Adityanath today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The state government described it as a courtesy call. However, reports said that they discussed the UP Global Investor Summit slated to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12, 2023.

Reportedly, the Chief Minister extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for the summit and shared the updates on the preparations so far. The two BJP leaders also discussed the MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh.

However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Modi-Yogi is worried about losing the UP election. In a tweet, Yadav said, "It is expected that during the meeting of the 'show-off double engine government' in Delhi today, along with the increasing inflation, corruption and unemployment, the increasing crisis of bulls in UP would also have been discussed and it would have been decided that some of the false investment coming in should also be used to solve the problem of bulls."

आशा है आज दिल्ली में ‘दिखावटी डबल इंजन सरकार’ की बैठक में बढ़ती महँगाई, भ्रष्टाचार व बेरोज़गारी के साथ ही उप्र में सांडों के बेतहाशा बढ़ते संकट पर भी चर्चा हुई होगी और ये फ़ैसला हुआ होगा कि जो झूठा निवेश आ रहा है उसमें से कुछ पैसा सांडों की समस्या को सुलझाने के लिए भी दिखाया जाए। pic.twitter.com/8ubMJoOIya — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 24, 2022

Yadav said that the BJP is scared of losing the MLC polls and thus finding excuses to delay it.

The Samajwadi Party is seeking to consolidate its Muslim- Yadav vote base and pose a challenge to BJP's M-Y (Modi-Yogi) juggernaut. The past one year has been a roller-coaster ride for the Samajwadis in Uttar Pradesh and the party is now reworking its strategies for 2023.

The party -- following the demise of its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the rapprochement with Shivpal Singh Yadav -- is working overtime to improve its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. SP president Akhilesh Yadav is also trying to counter allegations of being a drawing-room politician.