'Worship any god but just don't...': MP Minister on Shah Rukh Khan's Vaishno Devi visit, Aamir's Kalash puja

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday (December 13, 2022) spoke on Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Vaishno Devi temple and Aamir Khan performing Kalash puja and said that one can worship any god but just don't hurt the faith of others.

"The society is now aware. If they have now understood this, it's good. Everyone has the right to worship according to their belief. One can worship any god but just don't hurt the faith of others. That's it," he told a media briefing when asked about the actors.

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. A short video clip showing the 'Pathaan' actor dressed in a black jacket with a hood and surrounded by his security guards and local policemen moving towards the Shrine Bhawan is doing the rounds on social media. SRK's pictures with some of his fans during his visit to Vaishno Devi had also gone viral on the internet.

Shah visited Vaishno Devi Temple

May Devi Maa fulfill all his wishes #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1XrL82XaCW — Sharania JhanviBesharamRang (@SharaniaJ) December 12, 2022

@iamsrk at Vaishno Devi

Hame Ramzan Mai Ram dikhta hai

Hame Diwali Mai Ali bhi dikhta hai

Ye Shah Rukh Khan hai sahib

Isme Hame poora Hindustaan dikhta hai Jai SRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/IsDOCM0iwM December 12, 2022

Earlier last week, Aamir Khan had also performed puja as per Hindu rituals at his newly-inaugurated Aamir Khan Productions office in Mumbai. The "Laal Singh Chaddha" actor was accompanied by his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.