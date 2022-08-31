New Delhi: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a fresh summons to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (August 31, 2022) said that she would have quit politics much earlier if she knew that the current day politics would be so "dirty". The ED has summoned Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officers on Friday in connection with its ongoing investigation into the coal smuggling scam.

"I joined politics to serve the society... But now I feel that I would have quit politics much earlier had I been aware earlier that the current day politics would be so dirty where I and my family members would have to face so many fake slanders," news agency IANS quoted Mamata as saying.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also said that if her family members get a notice from any of the central government probe agencies, she would fight them legally though it has become a "tough affair" these days.

"If my family gets notice (from central agencies), I will fight it legally, though it has become tough these days. I have faith in the judiciary," the chief minister said.

If it is proved that I have encroached upon any property, it can be bulldozed

Reacting to the recent public interest litigation (PIL) filed at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, demanding central agency probe into the assets of her family members, Mamata Banerjee said that if anyone can trace any property in the name of her or any of her family members by illegally encroaching government land, that person will have the liberty to demolish that property using a bulldozer.

The West Bengal CM also stated she did not help anyone get properties illegally.

"If it is proved that I have encroached upon any property or helped someone in doing that, it can be bulldozed," she added.

"Even my permission will not be required for that. I have asked the state chief secretary to conduct an independent probe into the matter. If there is a single allegation against any member of my family of illegally occupying land, that family member concerned will be answerable," she said.

(With agency inputs)