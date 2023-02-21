'Would Love to Have Kids, But...': Rahul Gandhi Reveals Why is he Still Single at 52

NEW DELHI: Days after expressing his desire to settle down with someone who has the qualities of both his mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has now opened up about having kids. In an interview with an Italian daily, the Congress Wayanad MP has revealed that he would love to have kids and also talked about his family members and his relationship with them.

Speaking to the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Congress leader candidly admitted that the thought of getting married and having kids often crossed his mind. However, he could not do so. When asked why he was still single at the age of 52, Rahul Gandhi said he wasn't sure about it.

During the interview, the Gandhi scion also shared his experience during the recently concluded 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Rahul Gandhi told the Italian daily that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was like a 'tapasya' (penance) for him which taught him about the extraordinary resilience of Indians. Replying to a question about the growing polarization between Hindus and Muslims, he agreed that it existed, but emphasized that it was used as a tool to distract people from more pressing issues like poverty and inflation.

Commenting on the political landscape of India, Rahul Gandhi stated that fascism is already present and democratic institutions are crumbling under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre. During the interview, he emphasised the need for the Opposition to unite in order to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress leader expressed confidence that the task of outing the ruling party can be achieved if the Opposition offers a good alternative to people and a solid roadmap for development, peace and unity.

Talking about his late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul said that the former had a premonition about his death. He, however, said that he was not afraid of anyone or worried about his safety.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had shared that he would want to settle down with an intelligent and loving person having qualities like his grandmother Indira Gandhi. He also termed his grandmother, a former prime minister, as "the love of my life and my second mother". "I would prefer a woman... I do not mind...she has got qualities. But, a mix between my mother's and grandmother's qualities is good," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief also talked about his love for driving motorcycles and cycles and referred to a Chinese electric company that manufactures bicycles and mountain bikes with electric motors. He later shared the interview on his Twitter handle and said he does not own a car and has a CR-V, which is his mother's.