Would you commit murder if your superior instructs you?: Madras HC to cop

Chennai: The Madras High Court raised serious questions before the Tamil Nadu Police department while hearing an alleged sexual harassment complaint against a Special DGP rank officer.

While the victim, a woman IPS officer was on her way to file a complaint against her superior, a Superintendent of Police (SP) had blocked her car and made attempts to dissuade her from complaining.

The Superintendent, a co-accused in the case had approached the court to drop his name from the case as he claimed to be acting only under instructions from his superior, the Special DGP.

However, Justice Velmurugan refused to accept this version of the suspended cop and asked him if he would murder someone if asked to do so by a superior. The judge also added that only lawful instruction could be followed.

The judge went on to ask how the common public would have faith in the police department when senior officers face such allegations.

He observed that only 10% of the police officers were discharging their duties as per their conscience and that such incidents were a shame to the department.

As the court did not entertain the plea to discharge him from the case, the suspended SP withdrew his case.

Live TV