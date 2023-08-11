New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s brave battle with cancer on Thursday. He posted pictures of her smiling during her fifth chemo session. He said he would take her to Manali for a much-needed break. Navjot Kaur was diagnosed with stage-2 invasive cancer in March and underwent surgery. “The wounds have healed but the mental scars of this ordeal will remain. Fifth chemo underway…. finding a good vein was a challenge for sometime and then Dr. Rupinder’s expertise came handy…… She refused to move her arm so I spoon fed her….

"Keeping in view massive vascular reactions after the last chemo…… aggravated by heat and extreme humidity… time to take her to Manali for some solace !!”, Siddhu wrote.

Siddhu has been keeping his followers updated on his wife’s treatment on social media. The Congress leader who was in jail for 10 months after being convicted in a 34-year-old road-rage incident, was released from jail earlier this year.

After losing the Punjab Assembly election in February 2022, he had to resign as state Congress chief. Later, he also faced party action for indiscipline and anti-party activities.