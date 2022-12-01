topStoriesenglish
Wow! PM Narendra Modi paves way for ambulance to pass amid Gujarat roadshow - WATCH

PM Narendra Modi, who is known for his humanity-first approach, has done similar acts in the past too.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amid heavy deployment, PM Narenra Modi gave way to an ambulance which was stuck due to the massive crowds during the roadshow. In a video, the vehicle carrying Prime Minister was seen giving a pass to the ambulence which came from behind. PM Modi, who is known for his humanity-first approach, has done similar acts in the past too.

On September 30, PM Modi's convoy had stopped for a while to give way to an ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad on Friday.

A video shared by the Gujarat BJP and later by news agency showed two SUVs, which were part of the Prime Minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

The incident took place when PM Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad this afternoon.
"On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's motorcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the Gujarat BJP said in a statement.

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

