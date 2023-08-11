UNA, Himachal Pradesh: Ajay Thakur, an international Kabaddi star and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Una, Himachal Pradesh, has added a new feather to his cap. Thakur has recently appeared in a music video album titled 'Maidaan.' The album is the brainchild of his friend Shubham, who is also the singer. This song aims to inspire the younger generation to take an interest in sports. The response to the song has been overwhelmingly positive, resonating with both youth and fans alike. Ajay Thakur himself encourages people to watch this video album.

**A Journey from a Small Village to the Kabaddi Arena**

Ajay Thakur, DSP, shared that he has always been passionate about sports. When he heard the song, he felt that it carried a significant message for the youth, prompting him to participate in the album's video. Thakur's journey from a small village to the grand stage of Kabaddi reflects his determination. He urges today's youth to divert their attention from addiction and move towards sports.



**A Message for the Youth**

Thakur advises the younger generation not to let poverty hinder their progress in sports. Instead, he encourages them to set a strong resolve and advance in sports. He firmly believes that with determination, success will naturally follow. Thakur also emphasizes the importance of staying away from addiction and encourages youth to provide their feedback after watching the music video.

**Bringing Glory to Himachal and India**

Ajay Thakur has not only brought fame to Himachal Pradesh but has also earned recognition for India in the international arena of Kabaddi. He has secured 10 gold medals for the country at the international level. In addition to the Parshuram and Himachal Gaurav Awards from the Himachal government, Thakur has been honored with the Padma Shri and Arjuna Awards by the central government.

**Awards from the Center**

Ajay Thakur's current role as a DSP in Una reflects his commitment to serving the nation. His journey and achievements stand as an inspiration for the youth, encouraging them to keep away from addiction and embrace the world of sports.