Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik Meet Anurag Thakur After Minister's Late-Night Invite

New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on Wednesday met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur following a fresh proposal by him for a discussion on the issues raised by them during their month-long protest. The grapplers met Thakur at his residence in the national capital, hours after the minister's late-night invite. Some of India's top wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, and demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment.

In a tweet posted shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Anurag Thakur said that the government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.

"I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," the senior BJP leader tweeted.

In January this year, the wrestlers had met Anurag Thakur at his residence and called off their protest after a committee was formed. It is also the second round of meetings between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik said that they will discuss the talks proposal of the government and take a consensus decision.

"We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters. Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree. It won't happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest," Malik told the news agency ANI.

Delhi Police visits WFI chief's UP home, records statements of aides

The Delhi Police has recorded statements of associates of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, officials said on Tuesday.

They also said the girl whose statement was the basis of a case being registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

The officials said police are collecting evidence in connection with the case filed against the BJP MP, and will submit a report in court accordingly. Over 125 people, including family members and associates from both sides, have reportedly been interrogated and their statements were recorded. As per various reports, Singh has also been questioned twice.