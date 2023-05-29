'Both Acted In Sports Films': NCP Slams SRK, Akshay For Silence On Wrestlers' Protest

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Clyde Crasto on Monday hit out at Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar for being silent on the protesting wrestlers despite both having acted in sports films. Delhi Police detained ace grapplers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat' on Sunday.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar tweeted and spoke about the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Both acted in films based on sports and earned fame and fortune. What is stopping them from tweeting and showing support to our wrestlers who are fighting for justice? What or who are they afraid of?" Clyde Crasto asked.

He also slammed Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and asked if it is not her 'duty' to protect them.

"Ms Smriti Irani, these are our women wrestlers and see how they are being manhandled. You are India's woman and child development minister, is it not your duty to protect them and solve their problems. Why do we hear and see you speak only on issues concerning Rahul Gandhi," he said.

India's top wrestlers resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

As part of their fight against Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, the protesting wrestlers had announced a women's Mahapanchayat near the new Parliament building on Sunday, the day of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They, however, didn't get permission from the Delhi Police for their 'Mahapanchayat'.

However, chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

'Painful': Sharad Pawar after Delhi Police detains protesting wrestlers

NCP president Sharad Pawar also called the Delhi Police's action against protesting wrestlers as 'painful'.

'I strongly condemn the reckless behaviour of Delhi Police towards our athletes who are the pride of our nation. Our democratic values and ethos has been ashamed today with this act of brutality,' Pawar tweeted.

Pawar, notably, is the president of the Maharashtra Amateur Wrestling Association, which is affiliated with the Wrestling Federation of India.

Wrestlers booked after scuffle as cops thwart protest near new Parliament building

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

"The FIR has been registered at Parliament Street police station under New Delhi district against the organisers of the protest, including wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, and others who were part of the scuffle that took place at Jantar Mantar today with the police," a senior police officer said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said.

Sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked, he said.

Soon after, the Delhi Police also cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there.

'Our movement is not over': Wrestlers to continue protest against WFI chief

After the scuffle, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik vowed to continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

"Our movement is not over... We will start our satyagraha at Jantar Mantar. In this country, there will be no dictatorship but there will be satyagraha held by women wrestlers," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Vinesh Phogat also said while it took the Delhi Police seven days to register an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, it didn't even take seven hours to book those who were protesting 'peacefully'.