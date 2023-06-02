Wrestlers' Protest: FIRs Against Brij Bhushan Reveals Grave Charges Of Groping, Stalking

The First Information Reports against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has revealed grave charges of sexual harassment. According to Zee News report, the allegations included touching women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath and intimidating them demanding sexual favours in exchange for the federation bearing the cost of treatment of injuries. The allegations in the FIRs also accuse Brij Bhushan of groping women wrestlers, touching their legs with his legs, brushing his hands across a minor's breast and stalking her. The FIRs contain allegations based on the complaints of seven women wrestlers and were lodged at Delhi's Connaught Place police station last month.

The wrestlers have been demanding Brij Bhushan's removal and his arrest. The wrestlers have accused Singh of sexual harassment most inappropriately and atrociously.

On the other hand, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all allegations demanding proof. Refuting all the charges, Singh said that he would hang himself if the allegations are proven. "If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.

One of the wrestlers said in the FIRs that they used to travel in groups to avoid running into the accused alone. One of the complainants also accused Vinod Tomar, Secretary of the wrestling federation, of forcing himself on her inside his Delhi office.

The Delhi Police has registered FIRs in the matter on April 29 after the wrestlers approached the Supreme Court. The FIRs were lodged under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. The IPC Sections carry a jail term of one to seven years.

Several top grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for months now. Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has urged wrestlers to wait for the investigation to be completed while asking them to trust the Delhi Police and the Supreme Court of India. Union Minister also said that while the investigation is being done, wrestlers should not do anything which harms the sport and its players.