Wynk Music leads with highest daily active users

New Delhi: Riding the wave of increasing demand for regional music, Wynk Music has become the top music app as per daily active users (DAUs) in India, the company claimed on Wednesday quoting data analytics platform App Annie.

The OTT music streaming platform, owned by Airtel, said regional music was a key growth driver and accounted for 26 percent of the over three billion monthly streams on the platform.

Overall, there has been 75 percent surge in the number of users streaming regional music. Bhojpuri, Marathi, Kanadda, Telugu, Gujarati, and Odia songs have seen over 150 percent growth and are also popular outside their home states.

"Wynk`s deep catalog of songs, combined with a holistic understanding of our customer`s preferences, allows us to build an incredible product. Airtel users get free subscription to millions of songs in Wynk through the `thanks program`," Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Bollywood and international music also continue to be the big categories on the streaming platform.

Launched in September 2014, Wynk Music crossed 100 million installs in January 2019.