XAT 2023: Result to be released on THIS DATE at xatonline.in- Steps to download scorecard here

XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management will announce the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) results on January 31. Candidates can download the XAT 2023 result from the official website at xatonline.in. The XAT 2023 response sheet was released on January 10. Once XAT results 2023 are announced, students will be able to download the XAT scorecard from the official website from January 31 and March 31, 2023.

XAT 2023 was conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Sunday, January 08, 2023. XAT 2023 examination was held in the computer-based mode in a single session of 3 hours and 10 minutes duration across the country. Candidates will be able to download the XAT 2023 score cards from January 31 till March 31, 2023.

XAT 2023 results: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check XAT 2023 results and download scorecard.

Visit XAT official website, xatonline.in.

Click on the XAT result link on the homepage.

Enter XAT ID and password.

XAT results 2022 will be displayed.

Download XAT scorecard for future reference.

The XAT exam was held for admission to PGDM Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes. The percentile of XAT 2023 is calculated based on the scaled score of each category from which questions have been asked and the overall scaled score.