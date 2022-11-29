XAT Exam 2023: Registration window closing TOMORROW at xatonline.in- Steps to fill application form here

XAT Exam 2023: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the online XAT registration 2023 window tomorrow, November 30. The official website of XAT 2023, xatonline.in, is where qualified and interested applicants can submit an application for the XLRI MBA entrance test. On August 10, the online application period for the XAT exam 2023 opened. The date of the Xavier Aptitude Test, or XAT, exam is set for January 8, 2023. To register for the XAT 2022, go here. To complete the XAT registration form, candidates can use the direct URL provided above. All applicants must pay the Rs 2000 XAT registration fee before the deadline by credit/debit card or net banking. On December 20, the XAT admission card will be made available for download.

XAT Exam 2023: Here’s how to fill application form

Step 1 Visit the official website of XAT 2023, xatonline.in.

Step 2- Now click on ‘ Register 2023’ tab and enter name, mobile number, email ID, select state, choose password and then submit to login credentials

Step 3- Now click on ‘Go to application form’ tab and fill all the required details

Step 4- Enter education details, experience and other requisite information

Step 5- Pay the XAT 2023 application fee

Step 6- Take a print out of the XAT application form for future reference

In 74 cities throughout India this year, the XAT exam will be given to candidates seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes. According to the XAT paper pattern, there are four components of the test: General Knowledge, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, Verbal & Logical Ability, and Decision Making. The 100 MCQ questions in this online test, which lasts 190 minutes, are worth one mark apiece. At XLRI Jamshedpur, there are now 240 open seats instead of the previous 180.