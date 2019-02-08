XLRI Final Placements 2019: Average salary offered Rs 22.35 LPA, BCG emerges as top recruiter

JAMSHEDPUR: XLRI- Xavier School of Management wrapped up the final placements process for the outgoing batch of Postgraduate Diploma in Management – HRM and BM (2017-19) in two days.
The recruitment process saw participation from 104 recruiters, including 19 first-time recruiters, with 362 domestic and international offers, inclusive of 19 first time recruiters.
The median salary offered to the batch is Rs 21 lakhs per annum (LPA). The average salary saw an increase to Rs 22.35 LPA from Rs 20.1 LPA in 2018. The highest offer stood at Rs 50 lakhs per annum from the BFSI sector, informed the institute.
A total of 122 PPOs were accepted.
The top segments based on roles offered were Consulting, Sales & Marketing and BFSI. Consulting firms extended offers to 21% of the candidates. Sales & Marketing and BFSI constituted 27% and 22% of the roles offered to Business Management students respectively. Other roles included niche functions in Analytics, Product Management, Business Development, Brand Management and Finance.
The Boston Consulting Group made the highest number of offers amongst other regular recruiters such as Microsoft, Amazon, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Avendus Capital, Hindustan Unilever and others.
First-time recruiters included companies such as Allianz Global Investors, Bain & Co., Adani Group, Jubilant Foodworks, Rivigo, Experion, Belden, Xiaomi, Google, Udaan amongst others.
Sector-wise Placement summary
Consulting
Top firms in this sector were The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, PWC, AON, Mercer, KPMG, Vector Group, Everest Group and others.
FMCG, Telecom and Media
Top firms were P&G, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Asian Paints, Samsung, Philips, Dr Reddy’s and other participating. The process also saw participation from other firms in this segment such as Star and Bennet Coleman & Co. Roles in Sales & Marketing, Product Supply, Operations, IT and Human Resources were offered.
BFSI
Top recruiters in finance included Allianz Global Investors, Citibank, HSBC, J.P Morgan Chase, Avendus Capital, DBS, IDFC First Bank, ICICI and others. The roles offered were Front End Investment Banking, Global and Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, Global Markets and Retail Banking. The increase in finance roles can be attributed to the increased number of candidates from the Finance specialization.
General Management
Roles in General Management were offered by conglomerates such as TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Xiaomi, RPG, Capgemini ELITE, Bajaj Finserv, ACT and others.
ITES, E-commerce and Analytics
The firms in this segment include Microsoft, Amazon, PayTM, Uber, Rivigo, Media.net, Google, Flipkart, Oyo Rooms, Tech Mahindra, EXL and others. Roles offered were Program Manager, Product Manager, Catalog Manager, Business Development, Analytics and Recruiter.
HR
HR roles were offered by firms including RPG, Lodha Group, Sapient, Accenture, ITC, JP Morgan and Chase, Udaan, ATG Tires, Ramco Systems, Colgate Palmolive and others. HR roles offered also included recruitment, HR consulting and HR analytics.
This year also saw participation from PSUs like ONGC, GAIL and RECL.