XraySetu

XraySetu detects COVID-19 via X-ray images, sends report over WhatsApp, follow THESE steps to use

XraySetu is specifically designed to identify Covid positive patients even from low-resolution chest X-Ray images sent over Whatsapp.

XraySetu detects COVID-19 via X-ray images, sends report over WhatsApp, follow THESE steps to use

New Delhi: Department of Science and Technology backed startup Artpark has developed an artificial intelligence-driven platform Xray Setu to identify Covid-19 positive patients by reviewing chest X-ray images sent over WhatsApp. 

“XraySetu is specifically designed to identify Covid positive patients even from low-resolution chest X-Ray images sent over Whatsapp," the DST said.

The technology is able to detect the infection even from low-resolution chest X-ray images. The technology is expected to be deployed in rural areas for the quick and easy detection of Covid-19 patients.  

The department said that the platform can be deployed in early intervention with the help of X-ray machines in far-flung regions. Artpark, which stands for AI & Robotics Technology Park, is a not-for-profit foundation established by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The startup has been founded in collaboration with Bengaluru-based heath-tech startup Niramai and the IISc.  

How you can use Xraysetu to find if you’re Covid-19 positive or not

1. Visit www.Xraysetu.Com 

2. Click on the 'Try the Free XraySetu Beta' button.

3. On the next page, choose to engage with the WhatsApp-based chatbot via web or smartphone application. 

4. Send a message to the chatbot and you’ll get a reply to accept the terms and conditions of the platform.

5. Once you accept the terms, you can share the x-ray image to the chatbot. 

6. Xraysetu’s AI will analyse the image and will revert you shortly if the patient is Covid-19 positive in just a few minutes. 

The technology has already tested over 1,25,000 X-ray images from the National Institute of Health, UK. Over 1,000 plus Covid-19 patients have been found positive on the platform.

The platform can also be used to detect 14 additional lung-related ailments, including tuberculosis and pneumonia, alongside others. The platform can be used for both analog and digital X-rays.

