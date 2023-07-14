trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635237
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER

Yamuna Water Flows To ITO, Rajghat As Irrigation Department Regulator Suffers Damage

The flooding in ITO and Rajghat areas has led the authorities to impose curbs on the movement of traffic.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:11 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Yamuna Water Flows To ITO, Rajghat As Irrigation Department Regulator Suffers Damage File Photo

New Delhi: Even though Yamuna's water level began to recede, areas in ITO and Rajghat were submerged on Friday as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near Indraprastha, exacerbating the already dire situation. The floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court, located in the Tilak Marg area in the central part of the city.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government has directed the chief secretary to take up the matter of the damage to the regulator on priority and resolve the problem. "Whole night, our teams worked to fix the damage at the regulator of drain no. 12 near the WHO building. Still, the water of Yamuna is entering the city through this breach. The government has directed the chief secretary to take it up on highest priority," he said in a tweet.

cre Trending Stories

The compromised regulator allowed the Yamuna water to flow back toward the city areas. Yamuna's water level at 8 am stood at 208.42 meters. The flooding in ITO and Rajghat areas has led the authorities to impose curbs on the movement of traffic.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Commuters battled problems as they navigated through the waterlogged ITO Road, a key stretch connecting East Delhi to Lutyens's Delhi. People going to their offices and New Delhi Railway Station will face hardships while navigating through the stretch.

Traffic movement was also closed on Bhairon Road due to an overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge. Some people could be seen dragging their vehicles through the waterlogged ITO stretch. A commuter going towards Noida said, "Till now, we were feeling that the floodwater is only entering low-lying areas. But now the threat feels so closer as the nerve center of Delhi has been flooded."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded