Yamunanagar vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Winner and losser candidate Ghanshyam Dass Arora vs Raman Tyagi total votes margin bjp congress eci Haryana Assembly election result

Yamunanagar Assembly election result 2024 Live: The Election for Yamunanagar Assembly Constituency in Haryana, which is one of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, is going to be held this year in October. Voting will take place on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8. Here are the important details of Haryana Constituency Assembly Election 2024 that you should know.

Yamunanagar Assembly Election 2024: Key Information

Voting Date for Yamunanagar Constituency

The Yamunanagar Assembly Constituency is set to hold its elections on October 5, 2024. This date was officially announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), marking an important day for voters in the region as they prepare to select their representatives.

Result Date for Yamunanagar Constituency

Following the polling, the counting of votes and the announcement of results will occur on October 8, 2024. This will determine the elected representative for the Yamunanagar constituency in the Haryana Assembly.

Candidates for the 2024 Elections

A diverse slate of candidates has emerged for the upcoming elections, with major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress fielding their nominees. The candidates contesting from Yamunanagar include:

Ghanshyam Dass (BJP)

Raman Tyagi (Congress)

Lalit Kumar Tyagi (AAP)

Intzar Ali (JJP)

Dilbag Singh (INLD)

Kanchan Sharma (BSCP)

This mix reflects the competitive political landscape of the constituency.

Previous Election Results: 2019

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Ghanshyam Dass from the BJP emerged victorious, securing 64,848 votes. He defeated Dilbag Singh from the INLD, who garnered 63,393 votes. This close contest highlighted the dynamic nature of electoral politics in Yamunanagar.

Previous Election Results: 2014

The 2014 Assembly elections also saw Ghanshyam Dass triumph, as he won with 79,743 votes. His closest rival, Dilbagh Singh of the INLD, received 51,498 votes. This victory reinforced the BJP's foothold in the constituency.

Conclusion

As the election date approaches, the Yamunanagar constituency is gearing up for a significant electoral showdown. With an engaging lineup of candidates and a history of competitive races, the 2024 Assembly elections are poised to be a crucial event in Haryana's political narrative.