New Delhi: Ahead of the presidential election, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on Saturday (July 16, 2022) appealed to all MLAs and MPs to vote according to the Constitution and their conscience. In a video message shot on the Rajpath in the national capital, he reiterated that this year the Presidential election is not a contest between two individuals but two ideologies.

He reached out to all lawmakers, saying the Constitution provides that the vote will be secret and there will be no party whip which means that they can individually determine who they want to vote for.

"The election to the post of president of India this time is taking place under extraordinary circumstances. The country is facing multiple problems on various fronts but the most important problem that we are facing is the problem of safeguarding and protecting our Constitution," the 84-year-old said.

Constitutional provisions, its values being 'openly violated': Yashwant Sinha

The constitutional provisions and its values are being openly violated by certain people in this country, elected governments are being brought down, all this is against the spirit of democracy which is enshrined in the Constitution, Sinha, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, said in the video.

This year the Presidential election is not a contest between two individuals but two ideologies. Only one side wants to protect the provisions & values enshrined in our Constitution. I appeal to all MPs & MLAs to vote according to the Constitution and their conscience this time. pic.twitter.com/vemPHvdaPf — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 16, 2022

"So therefore this year's election to the post of the president actually is a contest not between two individuals, it is a contest between two ideologies. On the one hand, we have those who have no use for the values of the Constitution, on the other hand, we have the dedicated band of those who want to protect the Constitution and its values," Sinha added.

Listen to your 'inner voice': Yashwant Sinha appeals to MLAs, MPs

"I, therefore, appeal to you to exercise your vote in terms of the Constitution, according to your conscience. The Constitution provides that the vote will be secret but there will be no party whip which means that you have to determine for who you want to vote for," Sinha said in his appeal to the MLAs and MPs.

He also urged those voting to listen to their "inner voice", look at the various problems in the country and shower their blessings on him in this election.

My appeal to all members of the electoral college ahead of the Presidential election tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/27JVgwC8ZN — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 17, 2022

इस साल राष्ट्रपति चुनाव दो व्यक्तियों के बीच नहीं, बल्कि दो विचारधाराओं के बीच का चुनाव है। केवल एक पक्ष हमारे संविधान में निहित प्रावधानों और मूल्यों की रक्षा करना चाहता है। मैं सभी सांसदों और विधायकों से इस बार संविधान और उनकी अंतरात्मा की आवाज़ पर वोट करने की अपील करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/0Zs1F5qJic — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 16, 2022

Sinha, who held important portfolios such as Minister for External Affairs and Finance in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, is facing an uphill contest as his rival NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu's vote share in the poll is likely to reach nearly the two-third mark.

Draupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha

With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has a clear edge over the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour. Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.

The electoral college which elects the president through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.

The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

In states, the value of the vote of each MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of the vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram.

MPs, MLAs to vote on July 18 to elect India's 15th President

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on July 18 to elect the 15th President of India. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

The election of the President is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election. These preferences for the candidates are to be marked by the elector, by placing the figures 1,2,3, 4, 5 and so on, against the names of the candidates, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper. This is the reason why electronic voting machines are not used in this as well as vice presidential, Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls.

The EVMs are based on a technology where they work as aggregators of votes in direct elections such as the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

According to Election Commission's directions, while MPs will get a green-coloured ballot paper, the MLAs will get a pink ballot paper to cast vote. Separate colours help the returning officer ascertain the value of the vote of each MLA and MP. Seeking to maintain the secrecy of voting, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to enable voters to mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll.

(With inputs from agencies)



