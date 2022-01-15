Yati Narsinghanand arrested in Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case

New Delhi:Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand was arrested in the Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case on Saturday (January 15), ANI reported.

This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi who is now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in Haridwar’s Roorkee on Thursday.

Uttarakhand | Yati Narsinghanand has been arrested today, in connection with a case pertaining to derogatory remarks against women. He has 2-3 cases registered against him: CO City, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/mMs1YI6R9x — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2022

“Yati Narsinghanand has been arrested today, in connection with a case pertaining to derogatory remarks against women. He has 2-3 cases registered against him,” CO City, Haridwar was quoted as saying by the news agency.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV