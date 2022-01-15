हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharam Sansad

Yati Narsinghanand arrested in Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case

This is the second arrest in the hate speech case after Waseem Rizvi who is now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in Haridwar’s Roorkee on Thursday. 

Yati Narsinghanand arrested in Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case
File Photo

New Delhi:Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand was arrested in the Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case on Saturday (January 15), ANI reported. 

This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi who is now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in Haridwar’s Roorkee on Thursday. 

“Yati Narsinghanand has been arrested today, in connection with a case pertaining to derogatory remarks against women. He has 2-3 cases registered against him,” CO City, Haridwar was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dharam SansadHaridwar Dharma SansadYati NarsinghanandJitendra Narayan Tyagi
Next
Story

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges EC to postpone February 14 state Assembly polls, here’s why

Must Watch

PT1M27S

Himanta Biswa: What angered the CM of Assam