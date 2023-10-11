SRINAGAR: President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday amid heightened security measures. Upon her arrival here, President Murmu was presented with a Guard of Honor at Srinagar Technical Airport. President Murmu was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar Airport, who was accompanied by top police, army, and civilian officials.

The President of India, after arriving in Srinagar, presided over the 20th Convocation of the University of Kashmir at Hazratbal Campus on the outskirts of Srinagar. President Murmu while addressing the students at the convocation ceremony, said that when youth would follow the path of “peace, prosperity and discipline”, the nation would automatically prosper and progress.

Addressing the 20th Convocation at Kashmir University, President Murmu began her speech with “Ye Che Mouj Kashir” and received a huge round of applause. “I am glad to be here. I have been to various convocations and at various institutions and universities of the country but let me tell the youth this campus is more beautiful than others. Kashmir University has had the blessings of Hazratbal in the past and the same will remain,” she said.

After distributing Gold medals to 21 toppers out of 462 students, the President said, “I am glad to see 55 per cent of the toppers were girls. Our girls and women are proving their mettle in every field. Today’s awardees are our tasveer and taqdeer,” she said.

Lt Gov. Manoj Sinha while welcoming the President of Kashmir University said, "I thank President Murmu for accepting my invite to be a part of this convocation. I congratulate everyone today including students and teachers. I am extremely happy that 67 per cent of the gold medalists are female students. It’s a moment of pride. The golden time for women empowerment has returned to Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier, President Murmu was given a Guard of Honour at Srinagar Technical Airport, where she air-dashed to the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar to pay tributes to slain soldiers at the war memorial.

The President will stay in Srinagar for a night and later in the day, she will interact with the local tribal groups and women Self Help Groups. The President will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honor at the Raj Bhavan Srinagar.

On October 12, the President will visit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in the Jammu region, where she will inaugurate a remodelled Parvati Bhavan and Skywalk at the revered shrine.