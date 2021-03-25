'Ye fevicol ka mazboot jod hai': Maharashtra Congress on BJP's allegation against MVA govt

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress leader on Thursday (March 25) indirectly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while defending the MVA alliance. The BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporters have hit out at the ruling Shiv Sena government over the alleged corruption case on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“There will be no problem. Ye Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai. The government will go on for 5 years. They (BJP) may level as many false allegations as they want, it won't affect the government. They're trying to malign Maharashtra, people of the state won't forgive them,” said Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Congress leader attacked the opposition in the state, “first give details about appointment of RSS workers in the government during Fadnavis’s tenure. The BJP misused the bureaucracy using its power in the Centre for their political gain. There were many BJP-RSS sympathisers in the state government during Fadnavis government. What benefits did the RSS and BJP get from them needs to be investigated, and we have made a demand for the same to the CM.”

Additionally, on Wednesday the state Congress leader conducted a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded a probe into government officials who were BJP and RSS sympathisers. The leaders urged the CM to open an investigation on those who were employed during the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in the state.

In a bid to derail opposition’s attempts to defame the three-party coalition government in the state, Maharashtra Congress chief has also demanded an investigation into the allegations levelled by former top cop Param Bir Singh.