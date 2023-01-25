'Yeh Hypocrisy Ki Dukaan Hai': BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla After Anil Antony Exits Congress

NEW DELHI: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has taken a swipe at Congress saying, “nothing has changed in since he was 'forced out' of the party for speaking against dynasty”. Calling Congress ‘Hypocrisy Ki Dukaan’ (a place full of hypocrites), the BJP leader also said the main opposition party has an “intolerant mindset while it pretends to be the torchbearer of free speech.”

Shehzad Poonawalla made these critical remarks shortly after former Kerala chief minister AK Antony's son, Anil Antony announced his resignation from the Congress. In his resignation letter, Anil Antony also made explosive claims that he was being pressurised to take down his tweet supporting the ruling BJP over a controversial BBC documentary on Narendra Modi.

In his tweet, Shehzad Poonawalla said it was a ‘deja vu’ moment for him while referring to his 'dear fried' Anil Antony’s exit from the Congress party.

Digvijaya Singh can attack Manobal of Armed forces -

no action on him



Anil Antony says let’s believe courts/let’s not compromise our sovereignty by believing a sponsored propaganda -

he is forced to quit



This is Congress’ “internal democracy”



Yeh hypocrisy ki dukaan hai pic.twitter.com/PKmiIiNmGf — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 25, 2023

It may be recalled that Shehzad was ‘disowned’ by the party when in 2017 he questioned the candidature of Rahul Gandhi. Not only his party, his brother Tehseen Poonawalla, wife Monicka Vedera Poonawalla, cousin of Robert Vadra, also distanced themselves over the controversy.

मेरे प्रिय मित्र Anil Antony का कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा मेरे लिए पुरानी यादें ताज़ा करता है।



जब मैंने वंशवाद के खिलाफ बोला तब मुझे कांग्रेस से निकाला गया , तब से अब तक कांग्रेस में कुछ भी नहीं बदला है।



कांग्रेस की एक आपातकालीन, असहिष्णु मानसिकता है और यह फ्री स्पीच की बात करते है https://t.co/eumfZJe5h4 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 25, 2023

In more trouble for Congress, Anil Antony quit on earlier this morning resigned from all party posts citing hatred from party colleagues after he slammed the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, critical of Narendra Modi -- the then chief minister of Gujarat.

The Kerala Congress leader maintained that “it was a personal decision” and he did not discuss it with his father, who was the defence minister of the UPA government. "I don't think this Congress has space for me," Anil said to news agency ANI after tweeting about his resignation.