Om Prakash Rajbhar, Chief of Suhail Dev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has taken a jibe at Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand. Recently, Akash Anand had denied the alliance of BSP and Rajbhar's party without naming the SBSP chief. After which now OP Rajbhar has attacked Akash Anand. OP Rajbhar said that when the ED questioned him for two days, then everyone knew who he was. In his statement, OP Rajbhar tried to express in a way that no one knows Akash Anand. Targeting Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand, Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "Yeh Kaun Chidiya Hain (who is this bird). After 2-3 days of ED's interrogation everyone comes to know about him! BSP's owner is Mayawati and SP's Akhilesh Yadav, who is this BIRD?"

Let us inform you that Om Prakash Rajbhar had recently said that his party should have an alliance with BSP, after which Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand said on behalf of BSP that there will be no alliance with SBSP. After this, this statement of OP Rajbhar has come to the fore. Rajbhar said that the 2024 elections will be fought together with a big party. However, he did not say with whom his party would form an alliance.

Akash Anand had said that some people want to run their shop in the name of BSP chief Mayawati and should beware of such 'selfish people'. Let us remind you that the last assembly election of Uttar Pradesh was fought by Rajbhar's party along with Samajwadi Party. His party has 6 MLAs in UP. At the same time, the 2017 assembly election was fought by SBSP in alliance with BJP. With whom he will be in the elections of 2024, it is not decided yet.