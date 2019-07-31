close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath goes for reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, transfers 26 IAS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 26 IAS officers, including Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.

Yogi Adityanath goes for reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, transfers 26 IAS officers
File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 26 IAS officers, including Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.

Late on Tuesday, Arvind Kumar was transferred to the Transport Department and Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi was given additional charge of the Home Department.

Awasthi is now the Additional Chief Secretary of Information, Religious Works, Home, Intelligence, Visa, Passport, Jail Administration and Reforms and Vigilance Department. He also continues to hold the post of Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and Uttar Pradesh State Highways Authority (UPSHA).

However, he has been relieved from the posts of Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Department and the Managing Director (MD) of Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

Navneet Sehgal, who is the Principal Secretary Khadi and Village Industries Department, has been given the additional charge of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion.

Deepak Trivedi is the new Chairman of Board of Revenue, and he succeeds Praveer Kumar who retires on July 31.

Sudhir Bobde has been made the new Labour Commissioner.

Jitendra Kumar who is the Principal Secretary (General Administration) has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Tourism Department and MD of Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathIAS
Next
Story

Karnataka Congress triggers political row over CCD founder VG Siddhartha's death, blames 'tax terror'

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Soldier martyred in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire