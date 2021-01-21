Yogi Adityanath government to sacrifice 20,000 positions, generate 59,000 new posts in Uttar Pradesh; check other details

New Delhi: In order to revamp its administrative structure, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to form a committee under this, the Uttar Pradesh government would take steps to merge several departments in one. According to sources, the state government moots the idea of restructuring the existing 95 departments into 54.

The government has also invited suggestions from these departments till February 20. Along with the restructuring of the departments, there will also be a fresh assessment of the number of government employees. The government believes that this will not only reduce the number of departments but will also speed up the work.

Earlier in January 2018, a committee was set up under the then Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal to suggest the restructuring of the different departments. It has suggested decreasing the number of departments from 95 to 57, thereby, the government was advised to do away with 41 departments.

The committee has also recommended scrapping several existing posts, citing their redundancy. Not only this, but it had also suggested creating many positions as per new requirement, adding that the departments where more people are deployed, should be adjusted with the departments having less staff.

If the committee's suggestions are accepted, more than 20 thousand posts of irrigation department and primary schools will cease. On the contrary, more than 59 thousand new posts will be created in the remaining departments simultaneously.

Notably, the committee has also recommended that a village secretariat should be set up in as many as 59 thousand gram panchayats and trained personnel must be posted in them.