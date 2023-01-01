topStoriesenglish
Yogi Adityanath loves animals - THIS NEW YEAR PIC is PROOF

The chief minister shared the endearing picture with the caption `Hit Anhit Pashuo Panchiyo Jana` which means "even birds and animals can differentiate between friends and foes".

Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:01 PM IST|Source: IANS

Lucknow, Jan 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath`s love for animals has turned him into a social media favourite. Yogi Adityanath`s picture that shows him sitting with a cat on his lap in Gorakhpur is now top trending on social media.

The chief minister shared the endearing picture with the caption `Hit Anhit Pashuo Panchiyo Jana` which means "even birds and animals can differentiate between friends and foes".

During his visits to Gorakhpur, the chief minister can often be seen interacting with his pets.

He makes sure to spend time with the cattle at the temple cowshed. He showers love on them, feeds the animals jaggery-gram, fodder with his hands.

He also plays with his pet dogs -- Kalu and Gullu.

Earlier, a picture of the chief minister feeding and caressing leopard cubs at the Gorakhpur Zoo also created a buzz on Twitter.

Yogi Adityanath, who has established the state as an example in development, law and order and implementation of public welfare schemes, is also known for showering compassion and affection towards animals, said the government spokesman.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

