Yogi Adityanath oath ceremony: PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend; Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi may also join

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be some of the key guests in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony, ANI reported.

Yogi Adityanath, who created history by leading the saffron party to take the majority in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, will take over the office of Chief Minister on March 25.

Apart from key BJP leaders and union ministers, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh president, many other Union Cabinet Ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also invited, ANI reported quoting sources.

As per ANI, several opposition leaders, including Yogi’s immediate rival and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may also attend the ceremony.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are among the prominent names likely to be invited from the opposition parties," sources told ANI.

Apart from this, in probably the first, beneficiaries of various central and state-run welfare schemes have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony with a special focus on women beneficiaries.

Preparations underway for Yogi Adityanath’s inauguration

Preparations for the grand ceremony have begun in Ekana Stadium of Lucknow. As per sources, the names of cabinet members have already been finalized by the BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer to look after the government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will also accompany Shah in ensuring government formation in the state as the co-observer.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

