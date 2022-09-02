Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to prepare the plan for creating an Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR) comprising districts like Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki and Kanpur on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR). Adityanath reviewed the functioning of the urban development departments through video conferencing at his official residence here and gave several directions.

The UP chief minister said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh will have to increase urbanisation. Development authorities will have to move spontaneously with the help of technology for investment, employment and innovation, he said.

"The situation of the next 50 years should be taken into account while scheduling the development projects," he added. With continuous-coordinated efforts, the state capital Lucknow is today being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities in the form of a metropolitan city. People from different cities want to come here and make it their permanent residence, Adityanath added.

"The population is increasing in the neighbouring districts as well and there are complaints of unplanned development at times. In such a situation, keeping in view the future requirement, an 'Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region' should be formed along the lines of National Capital Region (NCR). Lucknow as well as Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat can be included in this state capital region," Adityanath is learnt to have told officials according to a release issued here.

Fight against land mafia

After studying and discussing all the dimensions, a detailed action plan should be submitted as soon as possible, he added. With the policy of zero tolerance against the land mafia in the authorities and urban bodies, the strictest action will be taken continuously, he added.

Every complaint of illegal possession of land, be it government or private, will be dealt with utmost sensitivity and prompt action will be taken, the UP chief minister said. In Uttar Pradesh, the possession of the domineering over the house of a poor cannot be accepted at all, he added.

All authorities and local bodies should ensure that illegal settlements are not formed anywhere under any circumstances. Every colony should have all the necessary facilities, he added.

Ayodhya as 'Solar City'

In another major initiative, Adityanath also said that work should be done expeditiously on the action plan to develop Ayodhya as a 'solar city'. “This effort will give a unique identity to Ayodhya on the global stage. The whole world will get a great message of energy conservation from Ayodhya. The murals at the historical places, artwork, Ram Katha gallery, open-air theatre should be completed in time. Cultural mapping of Ramayana tradition should be done. Similarly, action should be taken to get Ramayana galleries constructed on Ram Van Gaman Path,” he said.

Devotees will soon be able to get a new facility of ropeway for the darshan of Radha Rani in Barsana. This important project should be completed by December this year. Similarly, the ropeway to be built from the Cantt railway station to the cathedral in Varanasi will introduce the common man to a unique urban transport system. This project should be taken forward giving top priority, the statement said.

Lucknow Green Corridor

Adityanath also emphasised that the Lucknow Green Corridor should be started at the earliest. This will give an attractive look to Lucknow. The scope of the Municipal Corporation of Lucknow should be expanded. Immediate action should be taken for the revitalization of wetlands in Butler Lake and CG City.

Rainwater harvesting should be encouraged in all residential/private/government buildings under the authority. Prepare city development plans for Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Mathura, Bareilly, Meerut, Agra, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Prayagraj. There should be no delay in preparing the urban logistics plan for Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut under the Leeds - 2021 policy, Adityanath said.

The Metro services in the capital Lucknow have been receiving overwhelming response of people. Before the COVID-19 period, about 72,000 passengers were using metro every day, now, once again the number of passengers in the metro has increased. A proposal for the development of the next phase of Lucknow Metro should be prepared and presented in a week.

It should be expanded to include the area of Gokul and Baldev in Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority. A formal proposal should be prepared in this regard.

Growth of real estate sector

There is immense potential for growth in the retail estate sector. In the recent years, an investment of about 30,877 crores has come to this sector through projects of several hi-tech townships and integrated townships and three ground breaking ceremonies. Now in order to attract more investors to the proposed Global Investors Summit in January 2023, it is necessary to make the Integrated Township Plan policy more practical. While framing the new policy, the needs and expectations of the experts, investors of the relevant sector should also be kept in mind. Prepare and submit this policy by the end of this month, the statement said.

The common man should not have to worry about small needs like passing the map of the building, and depositing the fee. For this, the development authorities should simplify their day-to-day functioning.

In the colonies developed by the Urban Development Authority, which have not yet been transferred to the municipal corporations, it is the responsibility of the authority to provide basic facilities to the common people, the statement said.

In view of the importance of capital Lucknow, there is a need to establish a well-equipped 'Convention Center' here. The convention center should be such that it can host world-class events. A necessary proposal should be prepared in this regard while deciding the land selection, draft, etc. with a target of at least 35 acres of huge campus.

The utility of Avadh Shilpgram needs to be increased. Useful exhibitions should be organized here at fortnightly intervals for the general public like MSME, skill development, and Hunar Haat. Awas Vikas Parishad should try to make Avadh Shilpgram and Kakori Shaheed Smriti Udyan more attractive with dynamic facade lighting, the statement said.

The government is determined to provide all the urban facilities according to the modern scale keeping in view the needs of the future along with preserving the ancient culture and civilization in Ayodhya. Every project for the overall development of Ayodhya, prepared according to the sentiments of the Prime Minister, is the priority of the government. In view of the cultural importance here, the work of rejuvenation, conservation operation and maintenance of 8 kunds including Brahmakund, Sandhya Kund, Manumuni Kund, Vidya Kund, Agni Kund, Sitakund, Dasharatha Kund, Khajua Kund should be completed at the earliest. Under this, there should also be a facility for water purification by the Vedic method, the statement added.