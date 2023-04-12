UP Covid-19 Update: CM Yogi Calls For 'Special Vigilance' In Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the situation in the state and asked officials to make dedicated Covid-19 hospitals functional immediately. In the review meeting with the state-level Covid-19 Advisory Committee and Team-9, which is a group of top state officials, Adityanath sought the reactivation of the Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre.

Yogi Adityanath said that the UP Municipal Election 2023 is scheduled to be held next month and that there is a possibility of the Covid-19 infection spreading during election campaigning and voting.

A dialogue with the State Election Commission at the chief secretary level should be held to ensure the safety of voters while Covid protection kits must be provided to polling personnel, he said in the meeting.

"Covid-19 cases have been rising across the nation. There are more than 38,000 active cases in the country, though the situation is under control in Uttar Pradesh. Not only is the positivity rate here low, but the health of Covid positive patients is also normal," he said.

Adityanath added that according to health experts, this is not a situation to panic about but to be alert and careful.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 1,791 active coronavirus cases and the positivity rate has been 0.65 per cent so far in April.

"Keeping in view past experiences, it is necessary that we remain alert at every level. We have to be in alert mode. Special vigilance is required in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Agra, and Meerut districts," the UP CM said.

प्रिय प्रदेश वासियो,



अपने प्रदेश में कोविड संक्रमण की स्थिति पूर्णतः नियंत्रण में है, लेकिन सतर्कता व सावधानी बनाए रखें।



सभी लोगों का कोविड अनुकूल व्यवहार अपनाना जरूरी है।



कोविड से बचाव के लिए जागरूकता बढ़ाएं, भीड़भाड़ से बचें, बुजुर्ग, बच्चों और बीमार लोगों का ध्यान रखें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 12, 2023

He stated that an immediate medical facility should be made available to every suspected patient of Covid-19.

Elderly people suffering from serious diseases should try to avoid movement in crowded areas as much as possible, Adityanath said.

Masks should be compulsorily used in hospitals, he added.

He also said that the shortcomings detected during the statewide mock drill held on Tuesday must be addressed and that there should be proper arrangements for health and medical facilities in all 75 districts of the state.

(With agency inputs)