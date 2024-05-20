Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently claimed that if Narendra Modi wins another term, he would replace Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Now, a remark by outgoing BJP MP from Kaisarganj has created ruffles in the political circle of Uttar Pradesh. While it's known that Brijbhushan Singh and Yogi Adityanath don't share a cordial relationship, Singh's recent remark fuelled speculation of a change in Chief Ministership.

During a BJP meeting in the Karnailganj assembly constituency, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh surprised everyone by addressing Arvind Kumar Sharma, the state’s Minister of Energy and Urban Development, as the 'Yashaswi Chief Minister' from the open stage. While the MP was singing praises of the minister, AK Sharma was present on stage, smiling. Earlier in his speech, the Energy Minister lauded MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Addressing an election rally in support of Singh's son and BJP candidate Karan Singh, AK Sharma said that Brij Bhushan has held a significant place in the politics of not just the district, the division, or Purvanchal, but the entire Uttar Pradesh for four decades. Just as Narendra Modi considers the whole country his family, similarly, Netaji considers this region his family.

After Sharma's address, when Brij Bhushan took the mic, he welcomed AK Sharma by addressing him as 'Yashaswi Chief Minister'. Earlier, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said that his leader is Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath is his Chief Minister.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was denied a ticket this time by the BJP as he is facing sexual harassment allegations from women wrestlers. The party has fielded his son Karan Singh from the Kaisarganj seat this time.