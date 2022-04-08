Yogi Adityanath has taken an important decision for the prisoners lodged in the jails of the state. From now onwards, Mahamrityunjay Mantra will be played in the state jails.

Not only that, the tunes of Gayatri Mantra will also be heard. In fact, these mantras will be played for the mental peace of the prisoners lodged in the jails. State Jail Minister Dharamveer Prajapati has issued instructions to the jail administration.

According to the information, Gayatri and Mahamrityunjaya mantras are being heard in many districts of the state after the instructions of Jail Minister Dharamveer Prajapati. In fact, the state government believes that the prisoners living in jails come out of jail and become good citizens. That’s why they are being connected with spirituality. Therefore, the government has decided to play the tunes of these mantras in jails. So that the prisoners can get peace of mind. Along with this, the Yogi Adityanath government of the state has banned plastic bottles and goods in jails.